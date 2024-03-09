WCW Alum Konnan Details How He'd Book Recent AEW Recruit

Former WCW star Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on how AEW should push one of its newest recruits.

It was announced earlier this year that Queen Aminata had officially signed with AEW. The Guinean-born star had wrestled a handful of matches for the company in 2021 and 2022, but it wasn't until late 2023 that fans began to truly take note of Aminata's abilities. She put in strong performances against the likes of Mariah May, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander before finally being signed to the company after her win over Anna Jay.

During a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan was asked how he would push Aminata given her unique look and move-set amongst the AEW women's division.

"I'd have her on Collision and Rampage, get a few victories, and then challenge somebody," said Konnan.

Konnan knows all about what it's like to push stars given that he currently occupies a creative role backstage for Mexican promotion AAA, who incidentally has a working relationship with AEW, meaning that Aminata would be able to work for AAA if the opportunity presented itself.

Since signing for the company, Aminata has put together an undefeated streak in Ring of Honor with six consecutive victories since making her debut in December 2023. The two most recent wins came in the ROH Women's World Television Championship tournament, a 16-woman tournament to determine the first-ever ROH Women's TV Champion. Aminata has defeated J-Rod and Taya Valkyrie to reach the semi-finals at the time of writing, with Red Velvet being her semi-final opponent. A win over Velvet would put Aminata in the final, which is likely to take place at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on April 5.

