Backstage Update On AEW Contract Status Of Queen Aminata

The AEW women's division grabbed headlines last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," with Mariah May having her in-ring debut, only to be overshadowed by former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo joining the promotion. And just as much attention was paid to May's opponent that evening, Queen Aminata, who impressed fans and pundits with her performance against "Timeless" Toni Storm's pupil.

It appears Aminata's work didn't go unnoticed within AEW. Fightful Select reports that many on the AEW roster have been told that Aminata has been signed by AEW. At this time, it remains unclear whether Aminata's deal is a full-time contract, or if she has signed a tiered per-appearance deal that other works have in the past.

Regardless, Aminata's continued association with AEW isn't surprising, as the Guinea-born wrestler has been working with the promotion since 2021 when started appearing on "AEW Dark." She would primarily work "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the next year before debuting on AEW TV on a November 2022 episode of "AEW Rampage," losing to Hikaru Shida.

Aminata continued to appear on AEW shoulder content, as well as competing on the independent circuit, for the next several months, being sidelined in February 2023 with an injury. She would be out of the ring for almost ten months before returning in December, facing Skye Blue on the December 22 episode of "Rampage." Aminata has thus far only wrestled for AEW and Ring of Honor since returning from injury, and picked up her first win in ROH or AEW last week when she defeated Maya World on "ROH on HonorClub."