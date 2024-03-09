AEW's Sammy Guevara Admits To Feeling Beat Up Following Recent Match

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has been through a few wars as of late in AEW, with the most recent one being his no disqualification match against Powerhouse Hobbs on the February 24 edition of "Collision," a match in which Guevara was defeated.

There were a lot of big bumps involving tables, ladders, and Kevin Kelly's belt, which Guevara explained on his latest vlog left him feeling pretty rough in the days after.

"I am tired, I am beat the f**k up. If you thought getting whipped by big Will Hobbs was a good idea, you are not correct," Guevara said. "It's probably one of the worst things ... and there was a lot of s****y bumps in that match, but taking those belt shots from him..."

Despite not feeling 100%, Guevara admitted that he was very proud of his match with Hobbs. He explained that he has always felt like Hobbs is a star waiting to shine, and the fact that they have had similar journeys in AEW gave them a little extra hunger to go out and entertain the fans, especially given that Don Callis didn't interfere on Hobbs' behalf. Guevara hopes that Hobbs can get out of the Don Callis Family soon and continue to show the world how much of a star he can be when he's given the chance to shine.

Since their match on "Collision," Hobbs was unsuccessful in the all-star eight-man scramble match at Revolution, while Guevara will have plenty of time to heal up as he is currently suspended from AEW due to not following proper protocol during a recent match with Jeff Hardy.

