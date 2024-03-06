Video: Kabuki Warriors Send Message To WWE Women's Tag Division After NXT

Last night on the "WWE NXT" Roadblock special, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) returned to the developmental brand and retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. Following that victory, the Damage CTRL members were interviewed backstage and asked about their upcoming title defense against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on "WWE Raw" next week. After laughing at the prospect of facing Baszler and Stark, both Asuka and Sane simultaneously said, "No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors."

Earlier this week on "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai offered Baszler and Stark a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship immediately after the pair overcame Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. "The Queen of Spades" agreed it was time after snatching the microphone from Kai's hand. Baszler and Stark are currently on a six-match winning streak after defeating various teams in recent months.

Notably, it will be Baszler's first crack at the gold since she and Ronda Rousey lost the belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank 2023 in London. For Stark, it will be her first shot at the titles since joining WWE's main roster. Meanwhile, The Kabuki Warriors will be looking to extend their reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions heading into WrestleMania 40. The Japanese duo captured the titles from Chance and Carter on the January 26 "WWE SmackDown," and have since had three successful title defenses, including last night's victory over Valkyria and Paxley.