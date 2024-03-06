DIJAK Shares Emotional Message After Insane Moonsault On WWE NXT

Dijak and Joe Gacy's weeks-long feud culminated on Tuesday's "WWE NXT" when the talents opened the show's Roadblock special in an Asylum Match. After going back and forth with weapons including fire extinguishers, kendo sticks, doors, and tables, Dijak emerged victorious over the former Schism leader. During the match, the former T-Bar hit a fantastic moonsault off the top of the cage, connecting with Gacy lying on the mat below. Following the match, Dijak shared an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a photo from WWE's website of him jumping from the cage. In the post, Dijak thanked Shawn Michaels and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and said he doesn't take a second of his "NXT" run for granted.

"People who tell me I shouldn't do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on "Main Event" and tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired," Dijak wrote.

Retribution, the ill-fated stable of stars in masks Dijak was a part of on the main roster, disbanded in 2021. Dijak continued to team with fellow Retribution member Mace, until he was drafted to "WWE SmackDown," before ultimately returning to "NXT" in November 2022. Dijak was most recently, of note, involved in the Iron Survivor Challenge in December, ultimately losing the finals to Trick Williams after an impressive showing.