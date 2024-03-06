Photo: Rhea Ripley Shares Bathroom Selfie, Invokes Popular Marvel Character

Rhea Ripley has had a busy few weeks, visiting her home country of Australia with fellow Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio on a promotional tour, before returning Down Under again to successfully retain the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in front of her family and friends at Elimination Chamber.

Now seemingly getting the chance to enjoy some downtime, "Mami" has shared a bathroom mirror selfie on X of her wearing a t-shirt featuring the fictional character Venom, who is one of Spider-Man's adversaries in the Marvel Universe. She captioned the photo, "We, are Venom. [devil emoji]." Ripley also tagged in Darc Sport, the producers of the shirt. Looking more closely at the image, Ripley has also added some of her own text on top of the handwashing sign. The Judgment Day member's version of the notice reads, "Filthy MosherZ. It's recommended that you wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds before even getting close to 'Mami.'"

Many fans have responded to Ripley's post, including one individual who would be happy to see the reigning WWE Women's World Champion wear Venom-themed gear for WrestleMania 40. They wrote, "Okay If Rhea Comes Out In A Venom Inspired Attire At WrestleMania, That Would Be Rad!" Ripley is penciled in to defend the women's belt against 2024 women's Elimination Chamber winner Becky Lynch at that two-night event next month. Meanwhile, the ComicBook.com X account also hyped up the idea of Ripley donning Venom-themed attire at some point in the future. The account posted, "Venom inspired gear, when?"