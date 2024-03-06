WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Weighs In On WWE's Top Heel

WWE currently boasts a loaded roster on both "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw," and while a lot of the focus might be placed on The Bloodline story, Kevin Nash believes someone else is operating as WWE's number one antagonist. "Drew's probably their top heel, I mean Roman of course, but Drew's their top heel," he said on "Kliq This." "At this point, is Roman really a heel? Rock is more of a heel, but like we talked about, out of respect we will play along with this." Nash believes fans are going along with Rock as a heel, which is the role he has been operating in since the WrestleMania 40 press event. Since then he's officially joined The Bloodline and challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match, and Nash praised him for the work he's putting in.

"That's what these people aren't getting, nobody is thinking that The Rock is turning into a bad guy, he's playing a bad guy, he's good at it, he's a really good actor," Nash said. "He's a really good sports entertainer, and that's why this all works."

Meanwhile, McIntyre is certainly doing all he can to earn the fans' hatred. He's currently targeting Seth Rollins ahead of their WrestleMania 40 match, all while continuing to mock CM Punk for getting injured, which is something he's even taken over to social media as well.

