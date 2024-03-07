Adam Copeland Returns, Challenges Christian Cage To 'I Quit' Match On AEW Dynamite

Some believed that Christian Cage's shocking win over Adam Copeland at AEW Worlds End, just moments after Copeland defeated Cage, was an ignoble end to the two long-time friends turned rivals' trilogy of matches but Copeland is apparently not counting one of them, as he challenged Cage to "Cope/Cage III" on Wednesday.

Copeland returned to "AEW Dynamite," chasing the TNT Champion through the arena to the parking lot, where Cage stole a car and drove off. Copeland then looked directly into the camera and challenged Cage to an "I Quit" Match at the March 20 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Not only will the match be taking place in the two men's home of Toronto, but it will also be taking place on the 30th anniversary of the famous WrestleMania X match between Bret Hart and Owen Hart.

Copeland hasn't been seen since the February 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he was assaulted by Cage and The Patriarchy, suffering a vicious con-chair-to.