Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre Trade Barbs Over 'Spotlight Junkie' Promo From WWE Raw

As The Road To WrestleMania 40 continues to heat up, so do the issues between Drew McIntyre and Seth "Freakin" Rollins ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match. McIntyre posted a one-and-a-half-minute clip of Jackie Redmond asking him if he got through to Rollins on reconsidering helping Cody Rhodes take down The Bloodline backstage from Monday's "WWE Raw" on X.

"Nope," McIntyre said. "Not in the slightest. Not for one second. You want to know why? Because Seth Rollins is a junkie. A spotlight junkie."

Seth Rollins is a junkie! pic.twitter.com/p55Oa7RPw5 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 5, 2024

Rollins then took to his own X page to respond to McIntyre's message. "B**** I've been fighting with my soul for the last 2 years to make sure j*****fs like you even have a world title to compete for at Mania."

"B**** where was this energy last night?!" McIntyre responded, referring to the Claymore Kick he delivered to Rollins following his main event match with Jey Uso on Monday.

"Well b****, some of us who actually have a proper set of balls on us prefer to do our s*** talking face to face," Rollins wrote. "In the interim, it's okay to have a little fun."

Two other superstars, Ricochet and Karrion Kross, chimed in with their thoughts on the exchange.

So we just cussing now? https://t.co/pvw9OUbyjj — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) March 5, 2024

I'm completely ready to go back to this if everyone else is. 😂https://t.co/JOwXEr9tdc 👨‍🍳💯 — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) March 6, 2024

Having previously made it clear that he wanted a shot at Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, McIntyre secured the match by winning the men's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber last month.

Rollins has successfully retained the title against McIntyre on two other occasions at Crown Jewel 2023 and the "Raw" Day One special. He has been World Heavyweight Champion for 285 days and counting, defeating AJ Styles at last year's Night of Champions Premium Live Event to become the inaugural titleholder.