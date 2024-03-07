John Cena Details His Moment With Former AEW Champ MJF At Iron Claw Premiere

John Cena was pictured with former AEW World Champion MJF at "The Iron Claw" premiere and he revealed some of the things he said to the AEW star.

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Cena said that he knew the AEW star would be at the event and noted how the "old" him wouldn't have associated himself with MJF because they're from two different promotions, but he's since changed his approach to this. Additionally, Cena described the sports entertainment industry as "finicky" and that "The Iron Claw" movie premiere was likely a moment for AEW since one of their top stars was involved and he didn't want to take that away from them.

When it came to MJF's personality, Cena praised the young star and recalled two conversations they had. "I shook his hand and I said, 'Man, I'm so sorry, excuse my ignorance, I didn't know what to expect from you today. I thank you for being so special, thank you for making my night.' And then we got back, and I was able to talk to him more and I kind of [said], 'Maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day?' All that."

Despite subtly asking MJF to someday consider WWE, Cena still noted that he's doing good work in AEW, and praised the young star's professionalism. "It would've been an easy target at a wrestling movie premiere to have yourself a moment, and we did have a moment, and it's one the internet paid attention to," Cena conceded.

MJF, in a conversation after his interaction with Cena, stated that he wants to follow in the WWE legend's footsteps, especially Cena's association with Make A Wish.

