AEW Star MJF On Wanting To Follow In The Footsteps Of WWE's John Cena

John Cena and MJF got the wrestling world talking when they were spotted together during the "Iron Claw" film premiere, and the AEW World Champion has admitted that they're both massive fans of each other's work. "He loves what I'm doing in AEW, I obviously love everything that he's done in professional wrestling as a whole," MJF told "Sports Illustrated." "He's easily a first-ballot Hall Of Famer, I literally am a Hall Of Famer, but I believe that I am also soon to be a first-ballot professional wrestling Hall Of Famer as well."

"Iron Claw" saw MJF step into the world of acting for the first time in his career, adding another string to his bow. That's something many wrestlers are starting to do, following in the footsteps of people like Cena who helped to forge that path, which is why MJF told the WWE legend that he finds him an inspiration. "What he's been able to do with Make A Wish with all these kids," he said. "Also what he's been able to do, completely transcend outside the professional wrestling sport and landscape is something that I've begun to do as well and I'm really proud of that."

MJF credited the likes of Cena, Batista, and The Rock for helping to open the doors of Hollywood to the current generation of wrestlers, admitting he doesn't think he'd be taken seriously as an actor without the work they have put in. However, while acting is something he evidently wants to do more of, MJF's next big decision will be putting pen to paper on his next contract, as he has confirmed he is yet to sign an AEW extension.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.