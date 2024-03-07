Bully Ray Reacts To WWE Acknowledging Sting's Retirement On Raw

Sting's near 40-year career came to an end this weekend at AEW Revolution, in a match that has been praised by many online. Leading up to the Revolution pay-per-view, many promotions acknowledged Sting's retirement match, except for WWE. However, they mentioned "The Icon" on commentary during this week's "WWE RAW."

In light of this on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray commented on the hat tip from WWE. While he believes it was a classy move, Ray believes it wasn't a decision made independently by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. He described it as a nice gesture from WWE to acknowledge "The Icon's" retirement but noted that McAfee seemingly wanted to go into the details of the bout.

"Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are not uttering those words about Sting if not approved, because that would be going into business for themselves and who knows who's going to do what?" said the Hall of Famer. "It seemed like McAfee wanted to get into the match and then Cole kind of cut it off, I don't know why. I don't know if Cole just felt like it was time to move on to the next thing or they didn't want to get too deep into it."

WWE also acknowledged the passing of veteran wrestler Paul "Butcher" Vachon, which Bully also praised. "But, yes, acknowledging Sting was the absolutely right thing to do from the WWE, and they also acknowledged the passing of Butcher Vachon."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.