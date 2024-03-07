WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Paul Heyman's Selection For 2024 HOF Class

Booker T knows all about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as he has been in two different classes over the years. With the news that Paul Heyman will be joining him in the Hall of Fame, he sang Heyman's praises and emphasized how much he deserves this induction.

"As far as Paul Heyman goes I've always said it, Paul Heyman is a genius," Booker said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "He's a guy that ... his knowledge is vast as far as this business goes and it's been that way for a very, very long time. It goes back to when Paul Heyman had hair."

He stated that Heyman created a monster of a company with ECW in the '90s, despite having a roster that didn't have the best workers compared to what was going on in the wrestling world at the time. Booker T also praised Heyman's editing skills on ECW TV shows, claiming that he was blown away, and said that he still learns things from him to this day, which is a testament to how deserving Heyman is of a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I learned so much from Paul Heyman, to this day, and he's one of my favorite people. And as far as one being deserving of stepping into the Hall of Fame ... he's well deserving. More so than many."

Heyman will be joined by former WWE Women's Champion Bull Nakano in the 2024 class, with Nakano being recognized as a trailblazer for women's wrestling in both the United States and Japan.

