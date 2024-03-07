Bully Ray Discusses Who Should Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024 is gradually getting announced in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, and the man heading up that class is Paul Heyman. Heyman will head up the class in Philadelphia thanks to his association with the city following his years running ECW in the '90s. Heyman has a big back catalog of work that stretches beyond ECW, leaving some fans to wonder who the best to induct Heyman would be.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray weighed in with a few names who could induct Heyman, the first being CM Punk.

"Punk is a great choice," Ray said. "First of all, Punk, who should have been wrestling at WrestleMania this year most likely against Seth Rollins, unfortunately, gets the triceps injury. He's on the shelf, they used him at the press conference and how can we get some of our value, some of our money's worth out Punk? We're paying him, so let's have him do something. Punk, the first Paul Heyman guy in the WWE, even before Brock [Lesnar]."

Ray admitted that The Undertaker would be a good choice given that Heyman managed "The Deadman" during his early years in WCW. But he admitted that there really is only one person who ticks all the boxes. "Stone Cold Steve Austin is the guy to induct Paul," declared the Hall of Famer.

Austin is one of only a handful of people who worked with Heyman in WCW, spent time in ECW, and is a household name that fans would know and respect in the eyes of Ray. Ray feels there has to be some sort of connection to ECW given that the ceremony is taking place in Philadelphia.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.