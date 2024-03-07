AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Sting's Final Match Was 'Surreal'

"The Icon" Sting finally hung up his boots this weekend at AEW Revolution after he and Darby Allin defeated AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, allowing the legend to retire as a champion.

In a recent episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett," Jeff Jarrett commented on the match and a recent conversation he had with Sting.

"Very, very surreal in so many ways," Jarrett said. He recalled having a conversation with Sting shortly before Revolution wherein "The Icon" recalled his entry into wrestling due to "The Ultimate Warrior," Jim Hellwig. "He said, 'Oh, man, I'll never forget it. There was four of them in the team, and a guy dropped out.' This is a story behind a story of [Power Team USA]."

Jarrett noted how Sting immediately took Hellwig's offer and eventually competed in Jerry Jarrett's Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association. Interestingly the men were told that only two of the four had a future in CWA, which Jarrett found interesting.

"Our territory was built around, 'Bring in monster heels and feed them to Lawler.' If they keep getting over, keep them away from Lawler until it's ready to draw the main event money. And I'm like, I wonder why my dad never said, 'I can only take one.' Me and Sting's like, Yeah, how things work out."

Jarrett also looked back at the history of the Greensborough Colloseum, and Sting's history with the stadium. "It's one of the really first big-big Colosseum. Ricky Morton always said it best, 'Sold out, hanging from the rafters.' But it was, it was jam-packed. That was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because he started on TBS in [the] late 80s and he got to finish [there]."

