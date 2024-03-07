Samoa Joe Talks Choking Out Tag Partner Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has a big target on his back coming out of Revolution. After technically not being beaten at the pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland believes he is still the man who will defeat Joe for the title, but he will have to wait his turn as Wardlow will be Joe's next challenger due to earning his shot by winning the All-Star Scramble Match at Revolution.

On the March 6 "AEW Dynamite," Joe and Strickland teamed up to face The Kingdom in an impromptu tag team match, with Strickland picking up the win. However, after the match, Wardlow stood on the entrance ramp to stare down Strickland, only for Joe to sneak up behind Strickland and choke him out, while staring at Wardlow the entire time. After the match, AEW cameras caught up with Joe to ask him if choking out Strickland was a message to his next challenger, to which Joe responded with a threatening message.

EXCLUSIVE: With his actions towards @swerveconfident after their tag match on #AEWDynamite, was #AEW World Champion @SamoaJoe sending a message to upcoming challenger @RealWardlow? pic.twitter.com/Lqp74ZXt7h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

"Was me choking out Swerve Strickland a message to Wardlow? That was far more than a message. You see when you're dealing with men like Wardlow, supposed walking wars, you only deal with them one way; decisively, effectively, and with ultimate prejudice. You know Wardlow what I did to Swerve, that wasn't a message to you no, that was your future. Next week, comes the past." Joe and Wardlow's AEW World Championship match will take place next week at "Big Business" in Boston, Massachusetts. At time of writing, Strickland has not been confirmed to appear next week, but after what transpired on "Dynamite," he will have a close eye on whoever walks out of the TD Garden as AEW World Champion.

