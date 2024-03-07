Sting Posts Message Thanking AEW Fans & Wrestlers Following Last Match At Revolution

Sting's swan song has been praised by many in the industry since last weekend's "AEW Revolution," with wrestlers sharing memories they have of "The Icon" in the wake of his retirement. Now, Sting has taken to X to share some clips and pictures from "Revolution" with many of his peers backstage, and a heartfelt moment with the crowd. The first set of posts includes Sting posing alongside Tony Khan and his longtime friends and peers, Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who both played a role in his final story. Additionally, he shared a photo of him and another close friend, longtime WCW colleague Lex Luger, who recently shared his opinion on The Young Bucks attacking Sting's sons Garrett and Steven. The last image in the first set features Sting without his signature facepaint alongside another longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page.

I had hoped #AEWRevolution would be a memorable night for the fans, but it was a night that I personally will never forget. Thank you to all the wrestlers. Thank you to all the @AEW staff. Thank you to Greensboro. And thank you to the fans, one and all! 1/3 👊🏼🦂 pic.twitter.com/CgokgiRF5K — Sting (@Sting) March 7, 2024

The second set of posts included a press image with Sting, Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Darby Allin, and others posing with "The Icon's" signature black baseball bats. Additionally, Sting shared a backstage image of himself catching up with Adam Copeland after Revolution concluded, who also has had a lot of positive things to say about the legend. Lastly, the set included another backstage image of Sting and Chris Jericho.

The final set of Sting's posts included a heartfelt clip where Eddie Kingston personally thanked Sting for "pulling" him into pro wrestling as well as his approach backstage, another clip where he slowly greeted and had conversations with the fans in the front row of Revolution, and another picture of him and Flair in the Greensboro Coliseum.