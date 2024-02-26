Lex Luger Puts Over Recent Sting Segment, Young Bucks' 'Old-School Touch'

In recent weeks on "AEW Dynamite," building up to the retirement of Sting this Sunday at AEW Revolution, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson of the Young Bucks have been terrorizing the veteran and his tag team partner, Darby Allin. Flaunting their status as Executive Vice Presidents of AEW on TV, the Bucks have attacked and bloodied Sting in the ring followed by beating down his sons the following week. As a longtime ally of Sting, Lex Luger understandably has opinions on the storyline, with the veteran sharing his thoughts on his podcast, "Lex Expressed."

"I wasn't shocked that the Young Bucks ... did what they did," Luger said. "I think they're just doing good business and setting the match up [in] the way it needed to be set up. The white suits and the blood — that was an old-school touch right there, right?"

Luger then shared a brief anecdote from his early days in wrestling, when he was instructed to wear a white suit. Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen attacked Luger, with blood spilling all over the outfit, creating a stark visual contrast between the white and red.

One element of the current story that surprised Luger was the involvement of Sting's sons, as that is something that hasn't happened in the veteran's career up to this point. The former WWE Royal Rumble winner stated that he was a fan of the angle. Luger also reflected on the recent backstage promo that saw Sting address the death of his father.

"He gave a very, I thought, heart-felt interview," Luger continued. "I thought it was a great interview by Sting. ... [An] emotional one. I think the match is getting set up the right way. I'm excited for it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Lex Expressed" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.