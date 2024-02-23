Mark Henry Assesses Sting's 'Emotional' AEW Dynamite Promo

Before he officially hangs up his wrestling boots at AEW Revolution, Sting appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this week to deliver a powerful message to his fans and what will be his final challengers — The Young Bucks. Though he is largely focused on retaining the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin at Revolution, Sting revealed that his mind has also been fixed on his father, who recently died. Given this sudden, and sad, development, Sting noted that he began thinking about his own mortality. And while he may not be invincible like he once thought, Sting vowed to bring everything he has left in him to the upcoming pay-per-view.

AEW coach Mark Henry assessed Sting's promo on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," drawing comparisons to a philosophy he used to share with his little league basketball team. "We were down by like eight points at half [in one of the basketball games]. And I told the kids, I was like, 'Listen, do y'all have fun playing basketball? Because I haven't seen one smile. Are y'all afraid that I'm going to powerbomb you or something if you miss a shot? If you're having some kind of anxiety, I need y'all to lose that. I want you to go have fun, and I want you to play for your teammates. And I want you to act like you're never going to get to play basketball again.' I felt like that's where Sting was last night ... He ain't hold nothing back. He didn't save nothing. He went for the ball, and damn, I was emotional."

Henry added that if Sting had never been proud of one of his promos before, that was the one to be surely proud of.

