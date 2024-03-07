WWE's Drew McIntyre Invokes CM Punk AEW All Out Presser Rant In Seth Rollins Post

Drew McIntyre has thrown all caution to the wind lately, and become more and more dangerous ahead of his upcoming title shot against Seth Rollins during WrestleMania 40 Night Two. McIntyre recently took to X to take another shot at Rollins in their ongoing feud, echoing one of CM Punk's most infamous AEW quotes.

Punk notoriously had issues with various members of AEW's Elite faction, including EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It's common knowledge that Punk had a backstage clash with the three EVPs following All Out 2022. Shortly after his match, Punk sat down for his now legendary post-show media scrum, where he called "Hangman" Adam Page an "empty-headed f**king dumb f**k." McIntyre has notably been grilling Punk online since the "Best in the World's" recent injury, and now he's reused the quote and directed it at Rollins. "'What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed, ******* dumb **** like Seth Rollins to go out on national TV and go into business for himself'," McIntyre posted.

'What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed, ******* dumb **** like Seth Rollins to go out on national TV and go into business for himself' pic.twitter.com/4Tecdq4zNf — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 6, 2024

It remains to be seen if McIntyre ends up dethroning Rollins at WrestleMania 40, but his new attitude means there might not be a line he won't cross to win championship gold this time. However, Punk has likely noticed all the shots McIntyre has been taking, and will undoubtedly bring this up once he returns, which means fans could see a feud between the two men as soon as Punk is cleared.