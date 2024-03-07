Vince McMahon Blurred Out In Most WWE 2K24 Cutscenes, Not A Playable Character

Former WWE and TKO Group Holdings Chairman Vince McMahon has been blurred out in some of the footage used in the new "WWE 2K24" video game, according to Fightful. McMahon, who is reportedly being actively investigated by federal prosecutors amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations, is also no longer a playable character, for the first time since "WWE 2K15." However, the 78-year-old does feature as an in-game NPC during The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's WrestleMania 17 bout in the game's "Showcase of the Immortals" mode — celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania — and is not censored in those cutscenes.

The "Standard" version of "WWE 2K24" is set to be released tomorrow, after the "Deluxe" and "40 Years of WrestleMania" editions were launched earlier this week. Those who have managed to get their hands on the early releases have shared photos and videos of the game on social media, including one image of McMahon's face blurred out while he stands next to multi-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on the stage during an episode of "WWE Raw" leading into WrestleMania 35. That photo was captured from the Showcase mode.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar, who was seemingly implicated in ex-WWE employee Janel Grant's recent 67-page lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion, is also no longer a standard playable character in the game. However, gamers can play as the former WWE Champion in the Showcase mode for his clash with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 — the match where Lesnar ended the WWE Hall of Famer's WrestleMania undefeated streak. Lesnar was also recently removed from the cover art of the "40 Years of WrestleMania" edition following the filing of Grant's complaint.