Kevin Nash Discusses What WWE Fans Are Seeing From Drew McIntyre

Fans have seen a new sinister side of Drew McIntyre over the last few weeks, and now "The Scottish Warrior" is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 after winning the men's Elimination Chamber. On "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about McIntyre's new direction and gimmick on WWE television.

"For me, Drew has ratcheted up the most," Nash said. "Because, think about it like [this]: six weeks ago, we were sitting here going, 'How does he get the giant sword from town to town?' And then the next thing you know, he's like, 'I'm not f*****g CM Punk,' and then he sits down Indian style and says, 'Don't be looking up my skirt.' And I'm just like, 'I actually like — This is Drew.' Drew, for the first time, is playing Drew, you know? He's not the Scottish lad, he's f*****g Drew. He just happens to be born and raised in Scotland. Anytime they tried to do that — I used to love when Sheamus was just Sheamus."

During a recent interview, former WWE star Paul Burchill said McIntyre is currently "killing it" in the promotion right now on the road to WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hopes that WWE puts the World Heavyweight Championship on McIntyre at "The Show of Shows" next month. If McIntyre does capture the gold in Philadelphia, it will be the first time he has held a world title since 2021.

