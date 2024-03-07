Eddie Kingston Explains Why Being Moved From AEW Dynamite To ROH Is Not A 'Downgrade'

Early last year, Eddie Kingston participated in a storyline that saw him "quit" AEW and return to Ring of Honor. That eventually culminated in Kingston defeating his longtime rival Claudio Castagnoli to capture the ROH World Championship. Kingston would also go on to win the first AEW Continental Classic, fusing the ROH and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships with the AEW Continental Championship to create a new Triple Crown. During a recent conversation with Inside The Ropes, Kingston revealed why he didn't view his sojourn in ROH as a negative thing.

"To me, [Ring of Honor] is not a downgrade," Kingston said. "I'm still in the ring, I'm still the world champion, and I'm not gonna treat it as a downgrade. If you treat it as a downgrade, then it is. ... I look at every show that I'm on as the best show in the world, 'cause I'm on it."

Kingston explained that it's a similar mentality as wanting to go out and have the "match of the night" at every show. The AEW star said that he gives everything he can to make whatever show he's on as good as possible, and it's the same mentality he had while on the independent scene.

"Once you start labeling things, like shows or promotions, as downgrades or whatever, then you're shooting yourself in the foot before you even get started," Kingston continued. "Since I'm the world champion, I want it to be bigger than 'Dynamite,' 'Rampage,' or 'Collision.' But until then I'm gonna keep trying until I lose that championship."

While some fans had questions about Kingston's direction in AEW and ROH, the wrestler said he didn't pay much attention as he largely stays off social media. Kingston re-iterated that it's not his company or show, but he'll do what he can to keep fans entertained.

