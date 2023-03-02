Eddie Kingston After Dynamite: 'I Quit AEW'

Eddie Kingston's recent frustrations with AEW management reached a boiling point on this week's "AEW Dynamite" as "The Mad King" announced his departure from the company.

After Wednesday's show went off the air, Kingston said in a backstage interview, "I quit AEW. Thanks."

Earlier in the night, Kingston and his former tag team partner, Ortiz, were part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, but never actually wrestled inside the squared circle. At the very onset of the match, the brawl between Kingston and Ortiz spilled over to the backstage area and had to be ultimately broken up by a slew of AEW officials. On commentary, the announcers acknowledged that neither Kingston nor Ortiz ever officially entered the ladder match to determine the next challenger for the TNT Championship.

In the lead-up to Wednesday's show, Kingston wrote "I hate this place" while responding to a tweet promoting the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, hinting that he had no interest in participating in the match. Furthermore, Kingston had been outspoken with his criticism of AEW's top stars in recent weeks, referring to AEW World Champion MJF as "a real piece of s–t," not to mention calling out AEW President Tony Khan for "protecting certain pillars" who "are not as great as he thinks." Kingston also wrote "F–k everyone" in a tweet dissing the entire AEW roster.

It's worth noting that Kingston is advertised to appear on tonight's return episode of ROH TV, which will air on HonorClub. As such, it's possible Kingston is bound for the ROH roster and will temporarily stay away from all AEW programming.