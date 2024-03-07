O'Shea Jackson Jr. Explains Excitement For Idea Of The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns In WWE

WWE's storyline involving Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes has been a rollercoaster of potential matches. Initially, Rhodes was going to give up his WrestleMania 40 main event for Rock to take on Reigns, but doubled back. It now seems Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins on Night One of the event to take on Rock and Reigns, before challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during Night Two, potentially in a "Bloodline Rules" match. The way things have worked out is disappointing to some, including O'Shea Jackson Jr., actor and Ice Cube's son. Jackson appeared on Booker T's "Hall of Fame" podcast and talked about wanting to see Rock versus Reigns since WrestleMania 37. He said he understands things change, but he feels like the Bloodline's story isn't finished.

"After Roman passes Hulk Hogan and becomes the longest reigning champion of the WrestleMania era, that's the perfect bow to put on this, on this story you've invested almost four years in," Jackson said. "You've made the guy [with] the most WrestleMania main events and the story of him having the longest reign in the WrestleMania era. I mean, it's in his name. Roman Reigns, it goes so perfectly with everything." Jackson also "fantasy booked" the perfect opportunity for Rhodes to take on Reigns for the title. He called it a "win-win" situation, allowing both men to finish the story.

"In my mind, the WWF made Survivor Series in a way to spite Cody's dad because he had Starrcade and Starrcade ran November and they didn't want anything to just run November, so they made up Survivor Series," said Jackson. "What's a better place for you to win the belt that they never gave your dad? In the pay-per-view they made just to spite the man? And if this is at Madison Square Garden, that is the perfect ending to his story."