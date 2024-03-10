O'Shea Jackson Jr. Discusses Relationship With WWE Star CM Punk

O'Shea Jackson Jr's love of professional wrestling has become clear as of late on social media, but one man that he does have a connection with in the business is WWE's CM Punk, who he admitted to getting to know after hitting him up on social media. While they had some back and forth via that, the movie star revealed the moment where Punk really showcased his qualities as a friend to him when he was attending a movie premiere without his parents.

"When I've got a small group like that and I don't have my family there I feel a little bit awkward," he told the "Hall Of Fame" recently. "I get a little bit back into my shell. I hit him [up], see if he was down to come through that night and he showed up for me. It's gestures like that just having my back, being down for me."

Jackson Jr. admitted that they had never met before, therefore the fact Punk turned up and had his back when he didn't need to proved that he was a real dude in his eyes. The two men have remained close since that point, which included Jackson Jr. taking to social media to defend Punk during the AEW controversies that he ended up involved in.

"He's a straight shooter, he does not hold back and I get a laugh out of that. I know the conversations we've had, I know I get online at the time, not as much recently, seeing people trash your homie all day. You can't help, I've gotta swat flies when people come into your house," he said. "It's so hard for me to just let people be wrong, so I got Phil's back and he got mine."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.