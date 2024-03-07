AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 3/6/2024

It was the dawn of a new era for AEW following the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, with the March 6 "AEW Dynamite" introducing a new theme song, color scheme, and entrance set. However, how many people decided to tune in with all these new changes? According to Wrestlenomics, the March 6 "Dynamite" averaged a total of 779,000 viewers, marking a 5% drop from the February 28 edition of the show that drew an average of 822,000 viewers, and its lowest total viewership since October 25, 2023. The show also finished with a 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic, a 7% drop from the 0.29 last week's episode garnered, and the lowest 18-49 number the company has drawn since January 31, 2024.

The show had a lot of peaks and valleys during its regular two-hour time slot when it comes to how many people were watching. "The Big Bang Theory" once again provided a strong lead-in with 930,000 viewers, but by the start of Q2 that number had dropped to 785,000 viewers. At the top of the second hour, the viewership bounced back with a total of 865,000 viewers tuning in to see Kazuchika Okada join forces with The Young Bucks to attack Eddie Kingston. However, that number would drop to as low as 654,000 viewers by the end of the two-hour timeslot, with the show eventually ending with 676,000 viewers thanks to the overrun it received.

Fans who tuned in for the whole show not only saw the arrival of Okada, but they also saw a big main event between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, Hook defend his FTW Championship against Brian Cage, Riho defeat Kris Statlander, Killswitch squash Daddy Magic, and Swerve Strickland join forces with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe to defeat ROH World Tag Team Champions The Kingdom.