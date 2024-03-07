Backstage Details On Former NJPW Star Kazuchika Okada Signing With AEW

Following in the footsteps of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions like Will Ospreay and Jay White, Kazuchika Okada became "All Elite" when he arrived on the March 6 "AEW Dynamite." Not only will The Rainmaker be part of the AEW roster, but he will also have friends in high places as he has aligned himself with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, becoming the newest member of The Elite in the process. Fightful Select have reported on extra details regarding Okada's new journey, with some that have been very well hidden.

The report claims that Okada will be working a full-time schedule with AEW, meaning that he is willing to relocate to the United States, and Fightful weren't able to confirm if that was an AEW decision or something Okada decided on. What they could confirm is that Okada signed a multi-year deal with AEW, echoing what Tokyo Sports has reported, who claimed that The Rainmaker signed a three-year deal worth roughly $4.5 million per year. However, Fightful Select did state they couldn't confirm if the money reported by Tokyo Sports was correct.

There were rumors relating to Okada potentially joining WWE when news originally broke that he was leaving NJPW, but WWE said that there were no talks between the two sides. However, WWE sources were able to confirm that Okada had reached out to some WWE performers while he was weighing up options. Okada was introduced as the newest member of The Elite, essentially replacing Kenny Omega, who was fired by The Young Bucks for "not showing up to his dates" for "no good reason." Omega has been battling diverticulitis since December 2023, but Fightful Select didn't have a timetable on when Omega will return. However, the seeds are being planted for a potential showdown between Omega and Okada for when the former AEW World Champion returns to action.