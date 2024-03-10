WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses Adjustment Of Going To TNA

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T debuted for TNA at the Genesis 2009 pay-per-view after a memorable seven-year stint in WWE. He discussed the differences he noticed when transitioning to TNA on a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "It was an adjustment, but it was an adjustment that I felt like I was ready to partake," Booker said. "The structure was totally different than working in a company like WWE."

The former King of the Ring then responded to a clip of TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett speaking about some of Booker's frustrations with the company, "I can 100% say I got frustrated after a few months because I really did come to TNA with high expectations to really, really help the young guys."

The five-time WCW Champion said he enjoyed the short time he spent in TNA, except the tail end of his stay, where he said that he was experiencing burnout, "I came in there to help and when I saw the direction of it, as far as the structure of it, I was like: man, I don't know how long this is going to last. And that's why it only lasted for two years. My contract was for two years and after two years, my time was up." Shortly after, Booker returned to WWE, transitioning primarily into commentary.

