Ric Flair Reportedly Lobbied To Turn On Sting One More Time In AEW

Many legends from the past were out in force to support Sting in his retirement match at AEW Revolution. Names like Magnum T.A, Lex Luger, and Nikita Koloff, were all in attendance to see Sting and Darby Allin defeat The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match, while Ricky Steamboat acted as the guest timekeeper, and Ric Flair acted as moral support for "The Icon." However, it seems Flair had ideas for making himself more involved in the match. According to Conrad Thompson on the "What Happened When?" podcast, Flair wanted to stick it to Sting one last time.

"He desperately wanted to turn on Sting," Thompson said, who recalled Flair trying to talk him into talking to Tony Khan about it. "'Conrad will you go talk to Tony? You're friends with him, just go talk to him' and I'm like 'what are you talking about? 'Just go and talk to him, try to convince him, me turning on Sting is best for business.' I go 'Ric you work here, you're in the storyline, I think maybe you should tell him.'" Flair had apparently told Khan about the idea, but thought it would better hearing it from Thompson, who also revealed Flair told him to tell Khan 'it's only worked 10 other times.'

Sting was famous throughout his career for being stabbed in the back many times, with a number of those coming at the hands of Flair and The Four Horsemen. Instead, Flair decided to try and help The Icon in the Revolution main event, but by getting involved in the match, got a pair of superkicks from the Bucks for his efforts.

