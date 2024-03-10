Kevin Sullivan Compares AEW Departures To Being Shot In The Chest

While AEW is currently celebrating the arrival of Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada and the debut of Mercedes Mone is reportedly on the horizon, the company has also lost some big stars over the years. Although they were big losses to AEW, Kevin Sullivan feels the promotion has bounced back from it.

"Oh, it was a shoot. You don't let the guy walk out of your company," Sullivan said about the issues between CM Punk and The Elite on "Tuesday With The Taskmaster." "As much as I like them, AEW, they've had three hits. They got shot three times in the chest and they're still alive. Cody, the founder, Punk after how many years and then came back, and then [Jade] Cargill."

All three have since gone on to sign with WWE, with AEW's rival company positioning the trio strongly. "The American Nightmare" has become WWE's top babyface and is set to potentially compete twice at WWE WrestleMania 40 this year, while Punk was also being pushed as a major star until he got injured. Cargill has competed only once since joining WWE, but she received a positive reaction during the women's Royal Rumble match. Sullivan, though, noted that WWE is taking their time with the former TBS Champion.

"When she was sitting on that chair that one night remember she was watching, people were popping with the way she was sitting," he said. "They know how to make people."

