Backstage Report On Adam Page's Immediate AEW Future

To say that "Hangman" Adam Page has gone off the rails as of late would be an understatement. His hatred for Swerve Strickland led to him faking injury in the lead-up to AEW Revolution, attacking Strickland when the two men looked to have put their differences aside to fight Samoa Joe, and tapping out to Joe's Coquina Clutch in their three-way match at the pay-per-view, with some believing he submitted just to make sure Strickland didn't win.

In the midst of his anger, Page attacked two referees at Revolution, and for that, he was suspended from The Elite indefinitely without pay by AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, who announced the news on the March 6 "AEW Dynamite." This was a way to write Page off TV, as Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Page will be absent for a number of weeks due to a family matter. However, Meltzer noted the matter isn't negative and that it's simply something Page needed to take care of, but did say there was no timeframe on when he will return to AEW.

A lot has already happened since Page was written out. Not only was he suspended from The Elite, but Kenny Omega was outright fired by The Young Bucks for not showing up to work for, as they put it, no good reason. He was replaced by Kazuchika Okada, who made his full-time AEW debut shortly after the announcement, attacking Eddie Kingston. As far as Page's rivalry with Strickland goes, Strickland still has his sights set on the AEW World Championship. However, he will have to wait his turn, as Wardlow will be challenging Joe for the title at the "Big Business" edition of "Dynamite" on March 13.