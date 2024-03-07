Video: Young Bucks Discuss Removing AEW's Kenny Omega & Adam Page From The Elite

One of the more explosive moments from last night's "AEW Dynamite" was the roster debut of Kazuchika Okada, who shockingly joined The Elite as a villain. Moments before that revelation, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson of the Young Bucks announced that Kenny Omega was "fired" from the group, while "Hangman" Adam Page was "suspended indefinitely." Following the segment, AEW posted an exclusive video to social media featuring the Young Bucks explaining their actions.

EXCLUSIVE! Cameras caught up with EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson as they welcomed newest signee and member of #TheElite, 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada to #AEW!@youngbucks | @rainmakerxokada | #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ABPrzhelWc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

The video begins with the Jackson brothers, in their obnoxious Executive Vice President characters, sarcastically explaining that they had to make a difficult decision as Okada walks behind them. With both Omega and Page have been absent, the Bucks said the group must move on without them. They then referred to Okada as the biggest signing in the company's five-year history.

"The guy back here, we're talking about movie star good looks [and] rock star charisma," Matt Jackson said. "He's just so charming and so humble. You would never know that he's the greatest wrestler of all time just by looking, because he's so sweet. He's a sweetheart. He's a good kid."

According to the brothers, they got Okada set up with their agent, Barry Bloom, which helped make the former NJPW star even more rich than he already was. After continuing to praise Okada, Matt circled back to the topic of Omega and Page, stating that he hated the fact that he had to decide to kick them out but hoped they understood as businessmen.