WWE Star Tiffany Stratton Explains Why She Had To Smack A Few Girls Around

Tiffany Stratton isn't concerned about making friends in WWE; she's focused on advancing her career on her own terms. On a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," Stratton opened up about her ongoing transition to WWE's main roster, highlighting the rather aggressive approach of slapping her colleagues to establish her name.

"When I first arrived to SmackDown, I did slap a couple of girls," Stratton said, referring to her face strikes on Michin, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. "I had to make my mark on SmackDown. I had to show these girls that I mean business and SmackDown now runs on Tiffy time. So that's exactly what I did ... I don't need any friends to win matches. I'm a one-man band. It's just me, and I'm the center of the universe."

While Stratton's tactics may be combative, they have yielded glowing results in singles competition on "WWE SmackDown." In the weeks following her official call-up to WWE's main roster, Stratton has secured wins over the likes of Michin, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and most recently, Naomi. Stratton's win over Vega, of course, came with an added bonus, as it forged a path for her to enter the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber.

Stratton initially burst onto the WWE scene in 2021, first reporting to the WWE Performance Center, and later to the "WWE NXT" brand. During her run in "NXT," Stratton quickly established herself as a major player in the women's division, and in May 2023, her efforts were validated with a reign as "NXT" Women's Champion.

