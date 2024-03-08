The Rock Celebrates WWE's Historic Social Media Accomplishment

Earlier today, WWE announced that they had surpassed 100 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel – a feat reached by only nine other channels before them. As a part of their celebratory statement, WWE credited the resurgence of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as one of the catalysts for their recent surge in subscribers and view counts. Johnson has since weighed in on WWE's historical social media accomplishment, issuing his heartfelt congratulations.

"100 MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS! Only the 10th channel globally to ever do so! Helluva milestone that deserves the well earned flowers of recognition," Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Hyped to see this growth, and much more exciting and expansive work is ahead of us. Congratulations to our hardworking superstars, staff, and crew. The jabroni beating, pie eating, trail blazing, eyebrow raising, downin' Teremanas at the pubs, sayin' f**k off you crybabies with a hundred million subs."

100 MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS! 👏🏾👏🏾 Only the 10th channel globally to ever do so! Helluva milestone that deserves the well earned flowers of recognition 💐🌍 Hyped to see this growth, and much more exciting and expansive work is ahead of us. Congratulations to our... pic.twitter.com/tkaYFAaaCq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 8, 2024

According to WWE, every segment that involved Johnson — after his electric return on the September 15, 2023 episode of "WWE SmackDown" – elicited more than one million views on YouTube. One of Johnson's most engaging appearances occurred at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas, in which he and Roman Reigns came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. In the 24 hours following the event, WWE gained more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers.

Currently boasting over 100 million subscribers and 81 billion cumulative views, WWE now stands as the foremost sports channel on YouTube, and the tenth largest overall on the platform. Their subscriber count also exceeds the combined total of the NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB.