Swerve Strickland Gets Candid About AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Despite not walking out of AEW Revolution 2024 as the AEW World Champion, it's safe to say Swerve Strickland is not finished with Samoa Joe by any stretch. At Revolution, Joe retained his title by submitting "Hangman" Adam Page, who some believe quit out of spite towards Strickland just so he couldn't pick up the victory. Now that Page is out of the picture for the time being, Strickland appeared on "11Alive" to discuss the AEW World Champion, and how they still have unfinished business.

"That was a very significant match-up, that was a very significant world championship match itself," Strickland said. "Samoa Joe is a significant champion, probably the heaviest, the biggest champion we've ever had. That's a powerhouse, that's not a simple task in any sense, so he's going to have probably statements to make, I'm going to have statements to make towards him because he still hasn't beaten me yet."

As much as Strickland feels he is still the man who should be at the front of the line when it comes to facing Joe, he will have to wait his turn. At the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on March 13, Joe will defend his crown against Wardlow, who earned his shot by winning the All-Star Eight Man Scramble at Revolution. If Joe retains, there could be an argument to be made for Strickland getting another shot considering that Joe hasn't technically beaten him since becoming champion, but now that he has a blemish on his record, Strickland will have to work his way back to the top of the rankings if he wants another shot at the AEW World Champion.

