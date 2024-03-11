WWE's Bruce Prichard Touches On Deaths Of Virgil And Ole Anderson

Last week, the wrestling industry mourned the losses of two of its legends – Ole Anderson and Virgil. While Anderson (real name Alan Rogowski) carved his legacy as one of the founding members of The Four Horsemen, Virgil (real name Michael Jones) is largely remembered for his alliance, and eventual rivalry, with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. On a recent episode of "Something To Wrestle," longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard paid homage to both of the late performers.

"Soul Train Jones is what [Virgil] worked as before he came in as Virgil, the assistant to the 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase. A phenomenal physique. He was a natural bodybuilder and prided himself on that. In later years, I think that people had a little fun with the character, but [it's] a sad day. Very very sad to hear about the passing of Mike Jones – Virgil. It's that kind of stuff that hits you when it hits because he was a few years older than me ... [We are sending] our condolences and our thoughts and prayers to the family of Mike Jones. Godspeed."

Outside of his in-ring contributions, Ole Anderson also served as a booker for Georgia Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) at various points in his career. Anderson's affiliation with GCW spanned over a decade, until the company owners sold the majority of their stakes to WWF owner Vince McMahon in what would be known as "Black Saturday" in 1984.

"Ole was one of those guys who had a mind for the business," Prichard said. "He was a very straightforward, rough and rugged guy that ruled with an iron first. When you think of Georgia and you think of Georgia Championship Wrestling and later World Championship Wrestling ... Dusty [Rhodes] was a great name that came through there and booked and was very successful, but always in that mix was Ole Anderson, who stayed in until WWF came in and they bought [it] out."

