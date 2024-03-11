Anoa'i Family Member Sends Warning To WWE's Drew McIntyre

Perhaps no other family in the history of professional wrestling has produced more solid hands than the Anoa'i family. From the legendary "High Chief" Peter Maivia to Solo Sikoa and the generations in between, the Anoa'is — referred to as The Bloodline in WWE's current product — have left an indelible mark in the annals of the sport.

In a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Lance Anoa'i, the youngest member of the wrestling family, sat down with host Steve Fall to discuss a variety of topics, including a warning he recently sent over X (formerly known as Twitter) to WWE star Drew McIntyre. Although McIntyre is headed into WrestleMania season embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins, he has had scuffles with members of the Bloodline along the way, and Lance doubled down on his kayfabe warning to McIntyre in the interview.

"I'm just letting him know, he's messing with the wrong family," Anoa'i said. "He went after me, he went after Jey, he went after Roman. Man, you better watch who you mess with, man, because we got a big family."

Lance was referring to his appearance on a 2019 episode of "WWE Raw," in which he was used to help escalate a feud between his cousin Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon. After being soundly defeated by McMahon in a match, the youngest Anoa'i received a beatdown from McIntyre, operating in cahoots with McMahon at the time. Roman Reigns eventually intervened to rescue his cousin from the assault.

Aside from the one-off appearance in 2019, Anoa'i had brief stints in WWE's "NXT" brand, and wrestled extensively for Major League Wrestling, although he departed the company in the summer of 2023.