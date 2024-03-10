Former WWE Stars Emma And Riddick Moss Get Married

Nine months after announcing their engagement, Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis (known to WWE fans as Riddick Moss) are now officially married.

As mentioned in PEOPLE, Dashwood and Rallis tied the knot at the Kualoa Ranch in Waikiki, Hawaii on March 8. This location is especially significant given that is centered between their respective hometowns of Melbourne, Australia and Edina, Minnesota. The couple first crossed paths a decade ago when Rallis slid into Dashwood's direct messages on social media, after which Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay – who are mutual friends and former WWE colleagues – encouraged them to take a chance on one another.

"Marriage is the ultimate commitment," Dashwood told PEOPLE. "No matter what, we'll always be there for one another, pushing, supporting and enriching each other's lives in every way we can."

"Yep, she's stuck with me," Rallis added, jokingly. "But seriously, it's all those things for me as well, and the wedding is the celebration of that commitment."

For this special ceremony, Dashwood donned a white gown designed by Grace Loves Lace, while Rallis sported a pale mauve attire from State and Liberty. Wanting to stray away from a "very traditional wedding," Dashwood and Rallis made the decision to remove the speeches that typically followed in the reception. With this move, the couple, and their guests, were allotted more time to enjoy live music, play lawn games, grab a cocktail, and revel in an "epic dance party."

Several talents from the professional wrestling industry have since congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram, including Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay, Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Nikki and Brie Garcia, and former WWE Diva Summer Rae, who also served as one of Dashwood's bridesmaids.