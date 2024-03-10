Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Potential AEW Dream Match With Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has been one of AEW's most hyped recent signings, and his in-ring ability has some industry veterans talking. On an episode of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Rob Van Dam commented on Ospreay's impact in AEW and teased someday coming face-to-face with him in the ring.

According to Van Dam, he's aware of the fans clamoring for him to take on Ospreay. "I think that we're both pioneers from different time periods. You know, I've brought in a lot of stuff and style back in the day that has become a style [today], and then I think he's done the same thing, showing us stuff that takes it to the next level."

Van Dam thinks the clash could happen, but he admits that he's not sure what his next step in AEW is. "I don't know what to expect, but we talked about my win-loss record last week. I'm two in three on my AEW record so far. If he wants to bring me in to give the kids these fantasy matches, hey, it's not a bad position to be in."

Additionally, he commented on a potential match with "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who faced off against Ospreay at last year's IMPACT Bound for Glory 2023 2023 pay-per-view. "So that match is actually booked [for] Wrestle Con weekend. I'm that Thursday, at the ECW arena, as a matter of fact."

