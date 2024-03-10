Nia Jax Names WWE Opponents She Wants To Work With Next

Nia Jax has encountered a variety of competitors across her WWE career, but there are still some names she has yet to work with, one-on-one at least. In a recent interview with "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Jax pinpointed two women she's particularly keen on squaring off with in the near future.

"Look at Jade [Cargill]. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay," Jax said. "She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic. I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair, and that girl is just top-tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well, but Bianca Belair, she's somebody I've never been able to lock up with one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she's never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Yes, she is the strongest and she is the EST, but I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic."

As of this writing, Jade Cargill has wrestled in only one WWE match – that being the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. During her 11-minute tenure, however, Cargill scored three eliminations, one of which was "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax.

Much like Cargill, Jax's interactions with Bianca Belair are quite limited, with two of them taking place in Royal Rumbles matches. In 2021, the two also came face-to-face in tag team competition, as Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Belair and Sasha Banks at WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE Fastlane, respectively.

