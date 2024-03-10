Backstage News On WWE NXT Frustrations With Main Roster Over Kabuki Warriors Booking

The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley on "NXT's" Roadblock special on Tuesday. However, on "WWE Raw" the night before their title defense, it was announced that the team would defend their titles against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark the following week. According to a Fightful Select report, "NXT" officials were happy to have Asuka and Kairi Sane on the show, but some frustration was caused by the following week's title defense being booked on "Raw."

Damage CTRL appeared on Monday's episode of "Raw" to scope out Baszler and Stark during a match. After the team defeated former tag team champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Dakota Kai congratulated them and offered them a shot at the titles, which Baszler accepted. After Valkyria and Paxley were defeated on "NXT," they were blindsided by Roxanne Perez. The Women's Champion was sent crashing shoulder-first into the ring post. Perez draped Valkyria's arm through the middle rope and stomped on it as officials ran down to the ring to check on her. Valkyria was loaded into an ambulance after being taken from ringside on a stretcher.

Asuka and Sane have been Women's Tag Team Champions since winning the belts from Chance and Carter on an episode of "Raw" on January 26. Prior to the episode of "NXT," their last successful defense was at Elimination Chamber, where they retained the belts on the pre-show against Indi Hartwell and Candice LaRae.