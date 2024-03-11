AEW Reportedly In Conversation With Former WWE Superstar

AEW may have just secured the signatures of Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, with the impending arrival of Mercedes Mone expected this week, but Tony Khan is still looking at the free agent market, including a gold standard name.

According to "Fightful Select," AEW has recently been in conversation with former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin. The wrestling veteran was released by WWE back in September 2023, and while the two didn't have contact at that point, they have recently discussed the possibility of working together in some capacity. It is unknown whether he will be signing an official contract or working a full-time deal at this point, but as far back as one month ago, conversations had been happening.

Those in AEW were advocating for Benjamin when rumors surfaced about his WWE contract ending. However, those rumors turned out to be false, and he was subsequently released by the company. Benjamin also has a history working for Ring Of Honor, which is something that could be tied into as he worked for the company from 2010 to 2013, winning the ROH World Tag Team titles alongside Charlie Haas.

AEW has brought people in for one-off appearances at times, or for sporadic matches like what Rob Van Dam has been doing, which could also be an option for Benjamin. However, it now remains to be seen whether the conversations between him and AEW will amount to anything. Since his WWE exit, Benjamin has been wrestling in the indie circuit.