Triple H Tells Celebrity That He Will 'Always Have A Home In WWE'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media to wish popular musician and occasional WWE star Bad Bunny a happy 30th birthday, while also making it clear that the door is open for him to return to WWE at any point.

"A milestone day for a global superstar. Happy 30th Birthday @sanbenito, you'll always have a home in @WWE," Levesque wrote.

A milestone day for a global superstar. Happy 30th Birthday @sanbenito, you'll always have a home in @WWE. pic.twitter.com/AlOutWE5vW — Triple H (@TripleH) March 10, 2024

Bunny has had a successful run with WWE, with the partnership originally kickstarting with his song, "Booker T." He then competed in a few matches for the company, with his first taking place at WrestleMania 37. His most recent appearance for WWE took place at WWE's Backlash last year, which took place in his home country of Puerto Rico as he competed against Damian Priest in a match that also featured the return of Carlito. This storyline also saw him become an official member of the LWO, with Rey Mysterio adding him to the faction.

Bunny hasn't been seen since but has continued to have a positive relationship with WWE. He is well known for being a passionate fan of professional wrestling and has never shut the door to making any future appearances for the company. WWE is notorious for bringing in celebrities to help grow the brand name, but it is currently unknown when or if he will end up returning to WWE.

He has been praised for his performances so far in WWE, with Charlotte Flair even admitting that teaming with him is a future goal of hers.