Matt Hardy On What Ospreay Vs. Takeshita At AEW Revolution Was Missing

The match between Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution proved to be a hit with fans and critics alike, but AEW star Matt Hardy has admitted that even though Ospreay is on another level, the story didn't do as much for him.

"I loved the match, I thought the match was great," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Considering the story wasn't as strong that made me not feel their match as much as I feel the other two matches."

Hardy recalled becoming a fan of Ospreay when they worked together in TNA, while he also got to see him compete around Europe which left him impressed. The AEW veteran is a big fan of AEW's new signing from an in-ring point of view.

However, the lack of storyline between him and Takeshita held their encounter back, with the two men essentially being thrown into a dream match because of their joint association with the Don Callis Family rather than having any long-standing issues.

"That match, in particular, because I knew there wasn't a heated, hated rivalry between them, or really these huge stakes in the match that makes me not quite as invested in the match," he said. "Coming into it as it was, there wasn't this buildup to this match, that made me not as invested in the match."

Ospreay got the better of his Japanese opponent, which was the English star's first match since signing with AEW on a full-time basis.

