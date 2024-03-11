Nia Jax Discusses The Importance Of Main-Eventing WWE Elimination Chamber

While she might have come up short on the night, Nia Jax was able to headline a WWE premium live event in a singles match for the first time in her career at WWE's Elimination Chamber, which she has admitted was a big deal.

"I didn't know until I think the night before," she revealed to the "Hall Of Fame." "I think somebody had sent a card to me and I went, 'Wait a minute, does this mean that we are on in the main event?' Not going to lie, it felt like a lot of pressure because you had some pretty stacked Elimination Chambers, and a great tag on the card."

Jax competed against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship in Perth, Australia, and despite dominating the majority of the bout, she ended up being pinned by The Judgment Day star.

"I just wanted to put on the best match I possibly could, with a great story," Jax admitted. "Easy with Rhea Ripley, but wanted to be able to tell a really good story to the fans and hoped that it resonated to them, and it was an honor to be the main event in front of all those people."

Despite playing a prominent role in WWE's most recent PLE, Jax currently does not have a match scheduled for WrestleMania 40. Jax, though, has been having issues with both Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch lately, but with the latter set to be Ripley's challenger at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," she could face Morgan next month.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.