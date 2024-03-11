Lance Archer Wants To Reunite With NJPW Tag Partner In AEW

Despite spending time in companies like WWE and TNA in the past, AEW star Lance Archer reached new heights when he first traveled to Japan. He first arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2011 and would eventually achieve great success as a tag team wrestler alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr. as The Killer Elite Squad. Following the disbandment of the Suzuki-gun stable in late 2022, Archer found a new partner, Alex Zayne, together known as Monstersauce. While speaking to WrestlePurists, Archer revealed he would like to bring the duo to AEW.

"I'd love to have Monstersauce in AEW because I actually think that we'd be a damn good team for the tag championships," Archer said. "Alex has competed a few times on the ROH programming, but we kind of missed...like when I was out on the Jericho cruise, he showed up and did the ROH tapings, and then when I came back, he hasn't been back since." Archer believes that he and Zayne have good continuity and chemistry in the ring, even admitting that he loves using Zayne as some sort of a human battering ram.

The AEW tag team division has been full of some of the best duos in the world since the company was founded in 2019, but Archer is holding out hope that Tony Khan will see the good in his partnership with Zayne. "If Tony wants it, it will happen, and I think he'll be pleasantly surprised at how good Monstersauce is."

Archer and Zayne joined forces as recently as February 2024, when they were unsuccessful in challenging Violence is Forever for the GCW Tag Team Championships. Archer also squashed any reports of him retiring soon, so he has plenty of time to team with Zayne in AEW.

Please credit WrestlePurists when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.