Chelsea Green Explains Why She Wore Rainbow Colors At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Back in January at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green made her entrance during the Women's Royal Rumble wearing rainbow-colored gear, complete with a skirt made from a pride flag. With the state of Florida having drawn controversy for passing several laws seen as discriminatory against LGBTQ+ individuals, Green's attire was viewed by many as a political statement. However, Green recently spoke on the "Lightweights Podcast" and revealed that, while she strongly supports the LGBTQ+ community, the idea for the outfit first came independently.

According to the WWE star, participants in the Women's Royal Rumble often end up accidentally wearing many of the same colors. To stop this from happening again, Green learned what colors the women in this year's Rumble were intended to wear. When she discovered nobody was planning on wearing a rainbow outfit, she began leaning toward that option, as she already had some rainbow-themed gear ready to go.

"One of my co-workers, when I said rainbow, [was] like, 'Oh, my God, you're such an ally for the community,'" Green said. "Once she said that, I was like, 'Okay, wait a second. If this is what people are going to think [when I'm] going out there, then I really want people to know.' ... So then I went out and got a flag and made a skirt out of the pride flag and I made it a moment. And I think making it a moment in Florida really made it a moment."

Green said that, with the massive platform that WWE stars possess, she feels a need to stand up for her friends and beliefs, as she did this past January. The WWE star believes her home country of Canada is more accepting toward different kinds of people, and Green thinks it's important to stand up for those causes while living in Florida.

