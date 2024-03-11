WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Recalls Interactions With Late Stars Virgil, Ole Anderson

Last month, the wrestling world mourned the death of Michael "Virgil" Jones and the passing of Ole Anderson. On his "1 of a Kind" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said he had nothing but good things to say about Virgil and that the former personal assistant of Ted DiBiase was always humble and gave off a good vibe every time he saw him.

Later in the show, RVD told a story about how former WCW EVP Bill Watts took a liking to him while working for the now-defunct Atlanta-based promotion in the early 1990s. However, upon returning from his first run in Japan with AJPW — a promotion WWE had a working relationship with at the time — the ECW legend found that Anderson was his new boss in WCW, and he wasn't so keen on him.

"I found myself right away being unhappy," Van Dam said. "I was either being jobbed out on TV, or I was giving people tryouts in dark matches — it wouldn't even be shown."

RVD said he was making more money on the independent scene than in WCW at the time. Additionally, Van Dam claimed that Anderson had banned doing moves from the top rope, restricting his move set, and he quit the promotion. Van Dam said he was reluctant to sign a full-time deal with the company because of his pay. Despite Anderson offering him slightly more money and Chris Benoit questioning his decision to leave, RVD could not be persuaded to stay.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind With RVD" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.