WWE Announces When CM Punk Will Return To Monday Night Raw

CM Punk will return to "WWE Raw" in his hometown of Chicago on March 25 — the show's penultimate episode before WrestleMania 40. WWE announced the news this morning, with Punk returning to the Allstate Arena for the first time since he made his jaw-dropping comeback to the promotion at Survivor Series 2023. Meanwhile, additional seating has been opened for the show to meet the anticipated demand for extra tickets. A recent update from WrestleTix noted that the event had sold out, with 11,859 tickets being shifted.

Punk's most recent appearance on "Raw" occurred on February 5, when he confirmed his dream of main eventing this year's WrestleMania was over after sustaining an injury in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. "The Best in the World" revealed he had suffered a torn triceps injury. After announcing the news, Punk was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who said he would take his place and live his WrestleMania dream again before attacking "The Second City Saint." McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania after winning the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber at the namesake event in Australia last month.

Despite his injury, Punk did appear at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, Nevada, a few days after he announced his setback. He sat on the panel alongside Michael Cole, Big E, and Pat McAfee. Regarding a timeline for his comeback to the ring, Punk said he won't be cleared to wrestle until the second half of 2024.